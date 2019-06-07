Updating a previous report, the injury that forced Haniger's exit from Thursday's game against the Astros has been diagnosed as a testicular contusion, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Haniger had to be removed from the extra-innings loss in the seventh inning after fouling a ball off himself, and the resulting injury has now been made clear. Manager Scott Servais explained in his post-game press conference that Haniger was in the midst of getting tests done to determine the severity of the issue. Until those results are revealed, Haniger should be considered day-to-day ahead of the opening installment of a three-game series versus the Angels on Friday.