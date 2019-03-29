Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Joins hit parade in win
Haniger went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a win over the Red Sox on Thursday.
Operating out of the leadoff spot, Haniger had a busy, albeit less spectacular, day than some of his teammates in the surprising 12-4 rout. Haniger was thrown out trying to score in the second on Domingo Santana's double, but he came home on both a bases-loaded walk in the sixth and Santana's second homer in the seventh to close out the scoring for the Mariners. Three of Haniger's first four hits of the season have notably gone for extra bases, as he also smacked a two-bagger and a solo home run in the final game of the season-opening series versus the Athletics in Japan on March 21.
