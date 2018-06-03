Haniger went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Rays on Saturday.

One day after launching a game-winning home run in extras, Haniger was back at it Saturday. The multi-hit tally was his first since May 20 and marked the ninth time in the last 10 games that he'd reached safely. The 27-year-old outfielder's current .365 on-base percentage and .522 slugging percentage both check in as career-high figures, and he's just four home runs and five RBI short of matching the 16 round trippers and 47 runs he drove in last season in 169 additional plate appearances.