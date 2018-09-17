Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Keeps on hitting in loss
Haniger went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.
A day after smacking his second home run of September, Haniger served up his fifth consecutive two-hit effort as an encore. The hot-hitting outfielder has also driven in a run in four of the last five games, and nine of his 17 hits for the month have now gone for extra bases (five doubles, two triples, two homers).
