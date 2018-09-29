Haniger went 2-for-4 with a double, a bases-loaded walk and a run in a win over the Rangers on Friday.

Haniger has been a revelation in the leadoff spot, as he's now slashing .328/.385/.581 with 29 extra-base hits (19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs) and 20 RBI when hitting out of the top of the order. The outfielder's ninth multi-hit effort of the month pushed his September average to .306, and his .365 on-base percentage for the season tops the Mariners and ranks 10th in the AL.