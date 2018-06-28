Haniger went 3-for-6 with a run in an extra-innings win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

There'd been rumblings about Haniger receiving a day off at some point during the current four-game set against the Orioles, but he's actually thrived against Baltimore pitching. Factoring in Wednesday's three-hit night -- his fourth multi-hit effort over the last six games -- Haniger has gone 6-for-13 with a double, an RBI, a walk and a run over the last three games. It's been another solid month for the outfielder, who's also racked up an impressive 18 RBI with the aid of five home runs.

