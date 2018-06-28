Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Laces three hits in win
Haniger went 3-for-6 with a run in an extra-innings win over the Orioles on Wednesday.
There'd been rumblings about Haniger receiving a day off at some point during the current four-game set against the Orioles, but he's actually thrived against Baltimore pitching. Factoring in Wednesday's three-hit night -- his fourth multi-hit effort over the last six games -- Haniger has gone 6-for-13 with a double, an RBI, a walk and a run over the last three games. It's been another solid month for the outfielder, who's also racked up an impressive 18 RBI with the aid of five home runs.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: May get day off soon•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Serving as RBI machine•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: On base four times Friday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Launches walkoff homer Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Blasts homers No. 14 and 15•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Drives in three•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...