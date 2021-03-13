Haniger was a late scratch from the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Reds for an unspecified reason, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
The Mariners didn't provide a reason for Haniger's removal from the lineup. Luis Liberato will lead off in his place, while Julio Rodriguez will shift to right field.
