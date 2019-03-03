Haniger was a late scratch for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks for an undisclosed reason, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Haniger was slated to start in center field and bat second, but was announced as a scratch close to first pitch. It remains unclear whether the 28-year-old has an injury concern or if there is another reason for his absence. Shed Long replaced him in the lineup and started in left field, moving Jake Fraley to center field.