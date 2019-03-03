Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Late scratch Sunday
Haniger was a late scratch for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks for an undisclosed reason, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Haniger was slated to start in center field and bat second, but was announced as a scratch close to first pitch. It remains unclear whether the 28-year-old has an injury concern or if there is another reason for his absence. Shed Long replaced him in the lineup and started in left field, moving Jake Fraley to center field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...