Haniger went 3-for-5 with a triple, a solo home run and three runs in a win over the Indians on Sunday.

Haniger slugged a 398-foot shot to left to close out the scoring on the day for the hot-hitting Mariners, his sixth homer in the last 10 games. He also roped his first three-bagger of the season on his way to his seventh multi-hit effort of April. Factoring in Sunday's production, Haniger has racked up a whopping 26 RBI during the month, and his 10 round trippers have him tied for the major-league lead.