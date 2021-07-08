Haniger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's win against the Yankees.
Haniger extended Seattle's lead by taking Wandy Peralta deep in the eighth inning. It was the team-leading 19th long ball of the season for the 30-year-old, who entered Thursday's contest in a 1-for-18 drought. Overall, he's batting .253/.305/.482 heading into the All-Star Break.
