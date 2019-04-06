Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Launches homer in loss
Haniger went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a loss to the White Sox on Friday.
Haniger slugged the second of two sixth-inning homers for the Mariners, with his 410-foot shot giving Seattle an 8-6 lead at the time. The 28-year-old outfielder's hitting streak is now up to seven games, but Friday's round tripper was his first since the second game of the season against the Athletics in Japan on March 21.
