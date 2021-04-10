Haniger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly during Saturday's 4-3 win at Minnesota.
The 30-year-old clubbed his second home run of the season during the third inning and brought home the deciding run via a sacrifice fly in the 10th. Haniger is 9-for-32 with two home runs, three doubles, five runs and six RBI through seven games this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Swats pair of doubles•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Belts first homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Gets leadoff assignment in opener•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Scratched due to field conditions•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Late scratch Friday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Could see leadoff chances•