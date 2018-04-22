Haniger went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 9-7 win over the Rangers.

The long ball was his sixth of the season and second in as many games, and Haniger now sports a robust .292/.377/.600 slash line through 19 games with 19 RBI and nine runs. When he's healthy, the 27-year-old has proven to be a potent fantasy asset, but it's his inability to stay off the disabled list that's prevented him from blossoming into a star to this point in his career.