Haniger went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs in the Mariners' victory over the Athletics on Monday.

Haniger is finishing the season on a high note, as he now owns a modest four-game hit streak and boasts a .354/.380/.635 slash line during the month of September. His second season in the big leagues has proven to be quite the breakout, as he has an .840 OPS and 16 home runs in 91 games this year.