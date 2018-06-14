Haniger went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Angels.

The 27-year-old played hero once again, sending an Oliver Drake pitch over the fence in the ninth inning for his second game-winning homer in June. Haniger now has 16 home runs and 52 RBI on the season to go along with a .270/.352/.524 slash line, and five of those blasts have come in 12 games this month.