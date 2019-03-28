Haniger is starting in right field and hitting leadoff Thursday against the Red Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Manager Scott Servais is looking to stack righty bats near the top of the lineup against southpaw Chris Sale, so Haniger will assume leadoff duties for Thursday's home opener. The 28-year-old is 2-for-8 with a homer and two RBI through two games this season.

