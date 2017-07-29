Haniger was removed from Saturday's game after being hit in the face by a fastball, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Although he was able to walk off under his own power, this is a concerning development for Haniger, who was hit by a Jacob deGrom offering early in Saturday's contest. More information on Haniger's status figure to be provided later in the weekend, but if he misses additional time, Guillermo Heredia or Ben Gamel could see some starts in right field.