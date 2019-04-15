Haniger went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.

The rest of his teammates may have been constantly befuddled by Astros starter Gerrit Cole, but Haniger put solid wood on two occasions versus the otherwise dominant right-hander. Haniger appears to be heating up after an uneven start to his season, as he's gone 8-for-21 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, six RBI and eight runs over his last five games.