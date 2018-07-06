Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Likely to return this weekend
Manager Scott Servais said he hopes Haniger (knee) can return to the lineup Saturday or Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
He is reportedly feeling much better and was able to test his bruised knee and do some running in the outfield before Friday's game. Haniger said he plans to return Saturday and hopes to be able to pinch hit in Friday's game, but the Mariners may play it safe and hold him out until Sunday.
