Haniger went 5-for-5 with a run scored in Saturday's 6-4 victory over the Angels.

Haniger put on a show at the plate, as he a recorded a hit in each of his plate appearances and stretched three of them into doubles. Saturday's game rounded out a terrific September performance for Haniger. Over 27 games he slashed .365/.387/.635 and hit seven home runs. His recent efforts have given him a .285 batting average and .852 OPS for the year.