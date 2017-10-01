Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Logs five hits Saturday
Haniger went 5-for-5 with a run scored in Saturday's 6-4 victory over the Angels.
Haniger put on a show at the plate, as he a recorded a hit in each of his plate appearances and stretched three of them into doubles. Saturday's game rounded out a terrific September performance for Haniger. Over 27 games he slashed .365/.387/.635 and hit seven home runs. His recent efforts have given him a .285 batting average and .852 OPS for the year.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Launches two homers in Monday's victory•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Goes deep in two-run loss•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Launches 13th homer of 2017 on Saturday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Stays hot in loss•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Scores three runs in win•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Explodes with four-hit effort in win•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...