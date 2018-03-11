Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Makes debut Saturday
Haniger (hand) made his spring debut Saturday, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against the Reds, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Manager Scott Servais said Haniger survived his first game without incident and plans on having him play Sunday.
