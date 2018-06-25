Mariners' Mitch Haniger: May get day off soon
Haniger, who went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday, may be given a day off by manager Scott Servais during the team's upcoming series in Baltimore, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The outfielder has played in 76 out of a possible 77 games this season, so a day on the bench is likely warranted. Monday may be just as good a time as any during the upcoming four-game series versus the Orioles, considering Haniger's atypically poor day at the plate Sunday. The 27-year-old has already equaled his 16 home runs from last season and is slashing a solid .263/.349/.491 over 327 plate appearances in 2018.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Serving as RBI machine•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: On base four times Friday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Launches walkoff homer Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Blasts homers No. 14 and 15•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Drives in three•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Keeps hitting Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...