Haniger, who went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday, may be given a day off by manager Scott Servais during the team's upcoming series in Baltimore, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The outfielder has played in 76 out of a possible 77 games this season, so a day on the bench is likely warranted. Monday may be just as good a time as any during the upcoming four-game series versus the Orioles, considering Haniger's atypically poor day at the plate Sunday. The 27-year-old has already equaled his 16 home runs from last season and is slashing a solid .263/.349/.491 over 327 plate appearances in 2018.