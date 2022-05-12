Haniger (ankle) expects to miss 10-to-12 weeks due to the Grade 2 right ankle sprain he sustained April 29, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. "From there, honestly, it's like a wait-and-see kind of thing," Haniger said, regarding his timeline for a return once he's able to shed a walking boot. "As far as getting back in games, I think like a rough estimate would be from date of injury is 10-to-12 weeks, but at the same time, I've heard it can go on the earlier end and I've also heard on the longer end."

A 10-week recovery would put Haniger on track to return around the second week of July, so the Mariners could look to transfer him to the 60-day injured list at some point to create some more roster flexibility. In the meantime, Haniger's absence will give the struggling Jarred Kelenic a longer leash as a starting outfielder, though the impending return for Kyle Lewis (knee) from the 10-day IL will put some pressure on Kelenic. Haniger, who also missed 11 games earlier in the season while on the COVID-19 IL, has logged just 36 plate appearances on the campaign.