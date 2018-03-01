Haniger (hand) said his hand feels 100 percent and could return to game action next week, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Haniger is also beginning to increase his activity in the batting cages, something that he was unable to do earlier in the week. It seems like he's getting very close to a full return, but Drayer adds that the Mariners are playing things very safely with him. A more concrete return date should come forth soon, but the tentative plan is for Haniger to get back into Cactus League action either Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday next week.