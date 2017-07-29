Mariners' Mitch Haniger: No broken bones, but DL trip required
Haniger will head to the disabled list with a face contusion resulting from a hit-by-pitch Saturday, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.
The good news for Haniger is that both concussion tests and X-rays came back negative, because this injury initially looked like it was going to be way worse. Haniger will be eligible to return August 8 against Oakland, but it remains to be seen if he will need further rehab.
