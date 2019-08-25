Mariners' Mitch Haniger: No timetable for return
Haniger (groin/back) no longer has a timetable for return in the wake of his latest setback, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "If that takes five days, great. If it takes two to three weeks, I have no idea," Haniger said. "They haven't given me a timeline because I don't think there is a timeline right now. We're just trying to get better every day and hopefully there'll be a point where I'm good to go."
The latest development is discouraging on the surface, but Haniger still holds out hope of returning at some point this season. The outfielder estimates his current back issues stem from some overcompensation he was guilty of while moving around in the immediate wake of his early-June surgery for a ruptured testicle. Manager Scott Servais concurs with Haniger's desire to return before the conclusion of the 2019 campaign, if for no other reason than to see the 28-year-old head into the offseason with some momentum. "We absolutely want him back," Servais said. "For any player, it's just peace of mind. It has been a crazy year for him with the injuries and stuff, but you want to go into the offseason knowing, 'OK, I played the last month' or whatever. I'm not so much concerned with his performance or the numbers, just how he feels."
