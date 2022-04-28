Haniger (illness) took part in a pregame workout Thursday but has yet to be officially activated from the COVID-19 injured list, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Haniger cleared all COVID-19-related protocols and rejoined the Mariners in Tampa Bay for its three-game series with the Rays, but he won't end up being activated after he noted Wednesday that he's still not 100 percent following his bout with the virus. The fact that Haniger was able to work out in some capacity Thursday is a positive sign, but he's not a safe bet to be ready to go for the Mariners' series opener in Miami on Friday.