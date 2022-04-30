Haniger (ankle) isn't starting Saturday against Miami.
Haniger sustained a high-ankle sprain in Friday's matchup against the Marlins and is expected to require a trip to the injured list, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Dylan Moore is starting in right field and batting ninth Saturday, and he should see additional playing time in the outfield if Haniger is ultimately placed on the IL.
