Haniger (groin/back) is likely to remain in Seattle when the Mariners embark on a 10-game road trip beginning Thursday, the Associated Press reports.

A report earlier in the week confirmed that Haniger remains in limbo with respect to a return to action after his latest setback with back tightness during his rehab assignment. Therefore, Wednesday's report that he's unlikely to travel isn't overly surprising, as the outfielder would likely need to resume his rehab assignment and put in a few minor-league games before he's even seriously considered for activation.