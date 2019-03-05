Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not ready to play
Haniger (back) was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against the Padres, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Initially slated to start in center field and hit second Tuesday, Haniger was pulled from the lineup in order to get more rest for his tight back. The Mariners haven't provided any indication that Haniger's setback is a significant one, so his availability will presumably continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. Jake Fraley will join the Cactus League lineup in Haniger's stead.
