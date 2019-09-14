Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not ruled out for season yet
Haniger (back) hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the regular season yet, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Haniger hasn't been cleared to resume baseball activities after being shut down from his rehab assignment, though the Mariners still believe he has a chance to return. Manager Scott Servais did admit that "the clock is ticking," however, so Haniger will likely need to progress quickly if he wishes to be reinstated from the injured list before the 2019 campaign comes to an end.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Return chances bleaker than ever•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Nothing new after second opinion•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Heading for second opinion•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not likely for upcoming road trip•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: No timetable for return•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Suffers minor setback•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...