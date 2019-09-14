Haniger (back) hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the regular season yet, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Haniger hasn't been cleared to resume baseball activities after being shut down from his rehab assignment, though the Mariners still believe he has a chance to return. Manager Scott Servais did admit that "the clock is ticking," however, so Haniger will likely need to progress quickly if he wishes to be reinstated from the injured list before the 2019 campaign comes to an end.