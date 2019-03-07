Haniger (back) isn't included in the lineup for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Reds.

Haniger expressed confidence that he would be fully recovered from his back injury and ready to rejoin the lineup this week, but any potential return looks like it won't come until at least Friday. The fact that Haniger has at least been able to take batting practice in recent days suggests his injury isn't a major concern.

More News
Our Latest Stories