Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Nursing stiff back
Haniger was scratched from Sunday's spring game against the Diamondbacks due to general back tightness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Haniger was scheduled to start in center field but was a late scratch for a previously unknown reason. The severity of the injury remains unclear but is likely to be addressed in the near future.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Late scratch Sunday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Pops second homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Takes seat for season finale•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Keeps rolling in win•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Scores three runs Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...