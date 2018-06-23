Haniger went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, two walks and a run in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday.

Haniger busted out of the 1-for-16 slump that had encompassed his previous four games in fine fashion, serving as a constant thorn in the side of Red Sox pitching throughout the night. The outfielder is hitting a modest .250 overall in June, but he's propped up his production with five home runs during the month after hitting just one in May.