Haniger went 1-for-1 with an RBI ground-rule double, a stolen base and three walks in a loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Haniger was a constant thorn in the side of Blue Jays pitching throughout the night, flashing his pop, plate discipline and even some base-running prowess. The 27-year-old outfielder has hit safely in six of eight May games, and he's making hard contact at a career-high 42.4 percent over his first 145 plate appearances. The exit velocity of 95 mph or more on 52.9 percent of his batted balls that Haniger was sporting coming into the series against the Blue Jays is a 35 percent jump over last season per Statcast, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. Haniger's launch angle (18.8) is also up 10.6 degrees over last season, which has helped lead to a career-best 22.2 percent HR/FB rate.