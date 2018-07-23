Haniger went 0-for-1 with three walks and two runs in a win over the White Sox on Sunday.

Haniger showed a particularly discerning eye at the plate, leaving the power display to Ryon Healy on the afternoon. The 27-year-old's on-base percentage is up to an impressive .411 in July, despite the fact that he's hitting just .233 during the month. Haniger continues leading the Mariners in RBI (67) and OBP (.365), with both figures also serving as career bests for the outfielder.