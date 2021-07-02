Haniger went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Blue Jays on Thursday.
The hot-hitting outfielder extended his hitting streak to six games with his fifth multi-hit effort over that span. Haniger's 11-for-26 tear during the sample has quickly boosted his season average 15 points back to .261.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Swats 18th homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Hot stretch continues Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Hammers 17th homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Snaps out of funk Friday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Pair of singles since return•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Back in action Wednesday•