Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Out a couple days
Haniger will miss a couple days with a bruised right knee, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Hainger was a late scratch from Thursday's game and did not appear off the bench, though the injury doesn't appear to be a serious one and he's not currently expected to head to the disabled list. The Mariners have an off day Monday, so Haniger could sit the entirety of the weekend series against the Rockies and get an extra day of rest, though it appears possible that he could return before then. Ben Gamel could be in line for some starts while Haniger remains out.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Scratched from Thursday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Another productive night•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Strokes 17th homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Laces three hits in win•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: May get day off soon•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Serving as RBI machine•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.