Haniger will miss a couple days with a bruised right knee, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hainger was a late scratch from Thursday's game and did not appear off the bench, though the injury doesn't appear to be a serious one and he's not currently expected to head to the disabled list. The Mariners have an off day Monday, so Haniger could sit the entirety of the weekend series against the Rockies and get an extra day of rest, though it appears possible that he could return before then. Ben Gamel could be in line for some starts while Haniger remains out.

