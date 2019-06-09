Haniger (groin) was released from the hospital Saturday following surgery to repair a ruptured testicle, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Haniger suffered the injury when he fouled the ball off himself in Thursday's game. The outfielder isn't expected to even be able to resume any type of baseball activities for the next 2-to-3 weeks, so a full recovery timeline will likely remain elusive for the foreseeable future.