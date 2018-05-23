Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Out of lineup Wednesday
Haniger (wrist) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the A's, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
John Andreoli will get the start in right field while Haniger continues to nurse the bruised wrist he sustained after getting hit by a pitch Tuesday. X-rays came back negative, so he should be considered day-to-day.
