Haniger is 2-for-8 with two runs in the two games since his return from a two-game absence due to a knee injury.

The veteran outfielder sustained a deep bone bruise in his knee on a foul ball Sunday, but he ultimately missed a minimal amount of time. With Haniger playing all nine innings in right field and coming around to score twice in the first two games since his return, he seemingly appears to be very close to or back at full health.