Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Pair of walks in return
Haniger (shoulder) went 0-for-3 with two walks in a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.
Haniger was back in the leadoff spot after a day off Sunday to rest his sore shoulder. The outfielder is mired in a modest but multi-game slump, as he's gone just 1-for-17 over the last five contests.
