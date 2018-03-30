Haniger went 3-for-3 with a double in Thursday's 2-1 Opening Day win over the Indians.

Haniger was the only Mariner with multiple hits during the pitcher's duel. The outfielder struggled with a hand injury early this spring that seemed to have affected his overall performance during the exhibition slate (.200 average with one home run and three RBI in 44 plate appearances), so the strong Opening Day start was certainly a welcome sight.