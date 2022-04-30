Haniger (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.
An IL stint appeared likely after the 31-year-old sustained a high-ankle sprain during Friday's loss to the Marlins, and he'll officially be shelved, while Stuart Fairchild was called up to provide additional outfield depth. Haniger's appearance Friday marked his return from an 11-game absence while on the COVID-19 injured list, and it's not yet clear how much time he'll be forced to miss due to his ankle issue. Jesse Winker and Dylan Moore should see additional playing time in the outfield while Haniger is sidelined.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Suffers high ankle sprain•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Reinstated from COVID-19 IL•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not back to 100 percent•