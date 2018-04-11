Haniger went 1-for-4 with two RBI from a run-scoring single and a sacrifice fly in an 8-3 win over the Royals on Tuesday.

Haniger opened the scoring with a single to center in the first that plated Dee Gordon, and his sixth-inning sacrifice fly brought home Taylor Motter. Timely hitting has been a theme for the outfielder thus far in April, as he now has a trio of multi-RBI outings and has driven in seven runs in seven games overall. Haniger has also hit safely in all but one game this season, a particularly encouraging start after his injury-shorted spring training.