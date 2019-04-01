Haniger went 2-for-5 with a two-run double in a win over the Red Sox on Sunday.

Haniger joined the Mariners' offensive barrage with what was already his third multi-hit effort of the young season. The 28-year-old outfielder has encouragingly been squaring up on the ball thus far, as half of his eight hits (three doubles, one home run) have gone for extra bases.

