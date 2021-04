Haniger went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Astros.

Haniger got back on track Sunday after ending his eight-game hitting streak Saturday. The veteran has carried the Mariners over the first three weeks, leading the team in batting average (.338), OPS (.988), home runs (4), RBI (14) and runs (13). He is one of the main reasons the Mariners are out to a surprising 10-6 start.