Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Plays in B game
Haniger (back) played in Thursday's intrasquad game and got a single off Justus Sheffield, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
He was not in the lineup for the official Cactus League game Thursday, but the fact that he played in the B game is a good sign. Assuming his back feels OK when he wakes up Friday, we could see him in the lineup against the Cubs.
