Haniger (groin) started in right field for High-A Modesto during a loss to Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday and played six innings while going 0-for-2 with a walk.

It was another step on the long journey back to activation for Haniger, as Wednesday marked the first time he played the field since his early-June injury. Haniger is likely in for a couple more partial-game stints in the field before progressing to both a full nine innings of defensive work and a climb up the organizational ladder as his rehab assignment progresses.